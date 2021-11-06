Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the average volume of 2,556 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

