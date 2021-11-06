Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,519 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,816% compared to the average daily volume of 288 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.93 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $54.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

