Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.08 million.Stoneridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE SRI traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $22.16. 161,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $602.26 million, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

