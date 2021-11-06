Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEOAY. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SEOAY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

