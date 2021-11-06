Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEOAY. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SEOAY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

