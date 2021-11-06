Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SSYS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,512. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stratasys stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

