Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Stratasys updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

SSYS traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,512. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stratasys stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

