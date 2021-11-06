Strategic Education, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $64.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategic Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 549.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Strategic Education worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

