Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $64.24. 748,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategic Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 549.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Strategic Education worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

