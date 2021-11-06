Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

LON:KETL opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.76. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £598.84 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

