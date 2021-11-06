Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.04

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.04 and traded as low as $18.83. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 3,756 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.66.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

