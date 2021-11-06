Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

