Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 930,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. Summit Materials has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $38.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,322,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

