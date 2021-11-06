Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.58.
Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 930,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. Summit Materials has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $38.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,322,000.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
