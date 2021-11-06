Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $233,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,707,755 shares of company stock worth $273,100,013 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

