Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE SLF opened at $56.79 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,090,000 after buying an additional 295,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

