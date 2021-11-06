SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

SXC opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $118,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,227 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

