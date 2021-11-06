Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

