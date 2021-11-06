SuperCoin Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $163,827.16 and $13.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,315,564 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

