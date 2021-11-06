Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.01% from the company’s current price.

SDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Superdry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395 ($5.16).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.36. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 158.60 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The company has a market capitalization of £237.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.57.

In other news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

