Superior Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SUP) Insider Grant Davey Acquires 750,000 Shares

Superior Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SUP) insider Grant Davey bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($69,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Superior Lake Resources Company Profile

Superior Lake Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral prospects. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Superior Lake Zinc project that consists of Winston Lake and Pick Lake deposits covering an area of approximately 175 square kilometers in the province of Ontario, Canada.

