Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:SUR opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. Sureserve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46.55 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £149.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.04.

In related news, insider Nick Winks purchased 25,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

