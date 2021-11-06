Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $23,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $50.10 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

