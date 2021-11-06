Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 47,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January alerts:

BJAN stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.