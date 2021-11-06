Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $281,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.61% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Shares of KWT opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

