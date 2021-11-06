Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 12.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 133.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $941.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

