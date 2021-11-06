SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 129,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $747.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $312.34 and a 52-week high of $762.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $747.85.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

