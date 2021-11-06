Swap Reaches Market Cap of $544,764.68 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Swap has a market cap of $544,764.68 and $9,216.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00079679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.38 or 0.07293742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,403.48 or 0.99804588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,284,740 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

