Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Switch updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SWCH stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 6,861,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,610. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Switch stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 164.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Switch worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

