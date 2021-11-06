Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Syncona stock opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

