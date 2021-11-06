Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $122.00 at Robert W. Baird

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.