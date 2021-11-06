T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $114.69 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.