Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $187.20 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

