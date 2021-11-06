Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $202,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.