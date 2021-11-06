Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$3.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGB. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

TGB stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.95 million, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $25,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

