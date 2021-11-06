TC Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE TRP opened at C$64.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$62.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$68.20.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.47.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. Insiders sold a total of 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

