TD Securities Downgrades Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) to Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$48.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.88.

GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.03. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$27.05 and a 12-month high of C$51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

