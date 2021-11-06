TD Securities Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.45.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.75. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

