Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives $17.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TGP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 491,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

