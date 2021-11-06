Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

