Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.31. 244,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $334.18 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

