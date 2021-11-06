Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 887,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,871. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
