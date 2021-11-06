Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.60

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

