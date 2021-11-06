TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.74. The company has a market cap of C$39.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$23.20 and a 52 week high of C$29.99.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.