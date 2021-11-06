TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) issued its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of TU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 1,227,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,546. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TU. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

