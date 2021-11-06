Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

TPX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

