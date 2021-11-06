Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

