Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.
Shares of TDC stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. Teradata has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $59.58.
In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
