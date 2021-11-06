Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. Teradata has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

