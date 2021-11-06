Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $72.33 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion and $72.33 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00078962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,758.72 or 0.99969005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.41 or 0.07205644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,357,845,272 coins and its circulating supply is 71,852,304,635 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

