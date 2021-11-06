Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $77.44 on Friday. Textron has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.