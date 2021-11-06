The Andersons’ (ANDE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.