The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON CPC opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Thursday. The City Pub Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.91. The company has a market capitalization of £121.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

